Big relief for Uddhav Thackeray! ECI nod for polls to fill vacant Legislative Council seats before May 27

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray . FIle pic PTI

In a huge reprieve to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the Election Commission of India has decided to hold polls to fill the nine vacant seats of the Legislative Council this month, sources told PTI. The report said that the entire election exercise will be completed before May 27, the deadline for Uddhav Thackeray to be elected to the state legislature in order to continue as the Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav is not a member of either house of the state legislature and needs to get elected before May 27 to save his job.

The decision to hold polls was taken during a high-level meet at the Election Commission of India office in Delhi. This comes a day after the Maharashtra Governor wrote a letter to the poll body, requesting him to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Legislative Council at the earliest. The nine seats have been lying vacant since April 24.

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads an alliance government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, took oath as the Chief Minister on November 28, 2019 and needs to get elected as a member of either house of the state legislature before May 27.

Notably, the ECI had withheld the election process for these nine seats including over three-dozen Rajya Sabha seats due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state cabinet had twice last month recommended Uddhav’s nomination as one of the Governor’s nominees in the Legislative Council. The Governor’s delay in acting on the recommendations prompted Uddhav to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to seek his help. Uddhav complained of deliberate attempts by the BJP through the Governor to destabilise his government. The Governor’s letter to EC urging polls at the earliest came a day after the CM’s SOS call to PM Modi.