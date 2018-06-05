High Court refuses to intervene in ban on Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala in Karnataka, says theatres bound to provide security

The film is slated to release across the country on June 7.

The Karnataka High Court today said that it will not intervene in the existing ban on the Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala in the state. While refusing to intervene in the matter, the court asked the state government to provide security in film theatres across the state where the film releases. The film is slated to release across the country on June 7. Earlier, the film’s producer K Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya filed a plea in the High Court seeking directions to state government and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) for the release of the film.

“Kaala is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 7 but KFCC had said the film would neither be distributed nor screened in the state. In the plea, Dhanush, who is Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, submitted that it is the fundamental right of the petitioners under the Constitution exhibit the film.

“CBFC has issued a certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, for the release of Kaala after following due process and adhering to all guidelines. After receiving such a certificate, it is the fundamental right of the petitioner under Article 19(1) of the Constitution to exhibit the film,” petitioners submitted in their plea.

In their plea, they also sought security in film theatres and for movie-goers, directors, producers, and the cast of the film in the state. They also made government, state police chief, home department, Central Board of Film Certification, KFCC and Bengaluru city police commissioner as respondents. Petitioners also said that KFCC decided to not to distribute or screen ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka after superstar Rajinikanth’s alleged views on the Cauvery issue, asking for the release of water to Tamil Nadu as per order of the Supreme Court.

The filmmakers in their plea also said that on May 30, KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu had issued a statement saying that the Rajinikanth-starrer will not be screened anywhere in Karnataka. They also stated that a number of pro-Kannada groups met Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy urging him to ban the film in Karnataka.’

Questioning the ban on film Kaala in Karnataka, actor Prakash Raj had also tweeted, “What’s film Kaala got to do with Kaveri issue..? why is film fraternity targeted always..?Will Jds/congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands… like bjp did with Padmavat.. or ..will you step in to assure common man.. his right for choice. justasking. (sic)”