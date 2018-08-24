Big relief for Mamata Banerjee, SC rules out re-polling in over 20,000 panchayat seats where TMC won uncontested

The Supreme Court today ruled that there will be no re-election in the local body seats that were won by Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee uncontested in May this year. The court passed this order while setting aside the Calcutta High Court order allowing filing of nomination papers through e-mail, WhatsApp in the Panchayat polls in West Bengal that were held in May.

The top court said that whoever is aggrieved with the election results can file their petitions before the concerned court within 30 days.

The local elections were held in the state in May this year. The TMC had won 20,178 panchayat seats uncontested amid allegations of political violence by the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ‘historic verdict’ and demanded from the Opposition parties to apologise to people of state.