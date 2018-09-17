Big relief for Karnataka! CM HD Kumaraswamy announces Rs 2 cut in petrol, diesel prices

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (ANI)

In a big move to provide relief to the people of Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced that his government has decided to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 2. This decision was announced by the Chief Minister in Kalaburagi. “Today, we are taking a decision that we are going to reduce Rs 2 on both petrol and diesel,” he said.

Kumaraswamy’s decision comes at a time when the ruling BJP government at the Centre is facing severe criticism from all quarters over the escalating prices of the two fuels. The Congress party on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the rising prices and said that it was heading towards a century for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be congratulated.

The statement was made by Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who, according to a PTI report, said that at the time of the UPA, international crude oil prices hovered around USD 130 per barrel and still the prices were low. He added that now, when the crude oil prices are around half of what it was then, the prices of petrol and diesel are touching all-time highs.

“The prices of petrol and diesel are fast rising and moving towards the century mark. I congratulate the prime minister for inching towards the century and wonder when the diesel price would also touch the mark,” he said.

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi rose by Rs 0.15/litre, Rs 0.6/litre respectively. The current prices of Petrol today is Rs 82.06/litres and diesel at Rs 73.78/litre. Apart from this, Petrol will be sold at Rs 89.44/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) and diesel at Rs 78.33/litre (increase by Rs 0.7/litre) in Mumbai.