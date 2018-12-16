Big relief from pollution! Delhi air quality improves over 10% in last 2 years

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Saturday, December 15, was recorded at 261 by the CPCB. (Representational Image: Reuters)

What feels like a sigh of relief to Delhiites, the air quality in Delhi has improved over 10 per cent in the last two years and it is expected to improve further by next year. According to a report by Hindustan Times quoting Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) member secretary, P Gargava, the air quality in the national capital is likely to see further improvement by 2019. Gargava, on Saturday, December 15, said that the authorities targeted three main sources of air pollution in Delhi NCR and improving its quality to 10 – 15 per cent over the past couple of years.

Apart from the earlier pollution warning system that had been installed in Delhi to help alert authorities of dust particles being blown in from west Asia, the Centre has also allocated funds to tackle pollution due to stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northwestern India. Besides this, a number of other measures have been undertaken by the Centre and state government to tackle the local sources of pollution within Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other regions in NCR.

Addressing an international conference at Maulana Azad Medical College, Gargava talked about the air quality prevailing in the NCR. The conference was organised by the Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health of the college to understand the challenges put forth by climate change and air pollution and its impact on health and economy of the country.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Saturday, December 15, was recorded at 261 by the CPCB. The AQI still stood in the poor category. On Friday, the AQI was 249. Government agencies have forecast that the air quality in Delhi NCR to slip into the very poor category as weather conditions are adverse for the dispersal of pollutants, reported Hindustan Times. The reported also said that low wind speed, high relative humidity and a dip in night temperature would push up the pollution level in Delhi NCR.