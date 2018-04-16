  3. Big push for digital courts in India; here is what Modi government is doing

Big push for digital courts in India; here is what Modi government is doing

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2018 7:57 AM
Karkardooma court in Delhi was one the courts which got this facilities long time back.

With an aim to fast-track the disposal of pending cases, the government has been going for major transformation of court rooms into digital, paperless entity, according to The Indian Express report. So far, 342 jails and 488 district courts have got the facilities. A staggering 14,249 courts will these facilities under the central government’s E-courts Mission Mode Project. These courts will get local area networks, computer hardware and tandard application software, according to reports. Over 2.68 crore cases are still pending in several courts. However, judges, officials and legal researchers asserted that the change is visible. Karkardooma court in Delhi was one the courts which got this facilities long time back.

These courts have been connected to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG). In the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2018 report, NJDG was mentioned. It has been learnt that the grid has made it possible to generate case management reports on local courts, thereby making it easier to enforce contracts. The NJDG has made things more transparent. Apart from this, the real-time tracking and transcription of evidence have become easier.

Former Chief Justice of India J S Khehar had hoped that his dream of “paperless courts” would soon becomes a reality and hailed the support of the bar in his endeavour to digitise the justice delivery system.

“Every court order is available on the national grid. More importantly, each court can be tracked as to how many cases are pending for a year or five years or more. This has led to transparency. But the actual impact will be seen when the filing of cases are done digitally. It is being followed in the Delhi High Court. The same has to be adopted at all trial courts,” President of Delhi Judicial Service Association Rajesh Malik was quoted as saying by IE.

  1. Sastry Vemoory
    Apr 16, 2018 at 11:17 am
    Cases are held up at the stage of service of summons in many cases. Unless the Court rules proactively that subs uted service be gone in for giving no more than 15 days for the Defendant to respond, merely employing digital facilities cannot help in disposal of pending cases. Another cause of delay is counsel, particularly the defense counsel ask for adjournments and try to stall for disposal of the cases. This helps the defendant because he/they continue enjoying possession of assets and income on the same. If the Court rules that income on the assets covered by the case is deposited in the court and, where possible,and convenient, even the assets be handed over to a nominee of the court during the pendency of the case in the court the defendant will get incentive for quick disposal of the case. Civil Procedure Court may be modified to permit this or directions may be issued to
