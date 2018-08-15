Big participation from India in World Philosophy Congress, says Ram Madhav

Asked why the surge in numbers, Madhav said this was due to special efforts made by the Indian Council of Philosophical Research. (IE)

The World Congress of Philosophy currently being held in Beijing has attracted a large participation from India, the highest in recent years, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said today. “There is a greater participation. This is the most important conference in the field of philosophy. India is a land of philosophy. But we never showed interest,” Madhav, who is attending the event, told the Indian media here. He said this time about 50 Indian scholars have come from different universities to attend the event, the highest from India in recent years. Senior Congress leader Karan Singh is also attending the event.

Asked why the surge in numbers, Madhav said this was due to special efforts made by the Indian Council of Philosophical Research. Also, the Indian Council for Cultural Research (ICCR) has sponsored their participation. ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe too is participating in the Congress.

The 24th World Congress of Philosophy opened on Monday in Beijing. It is the first time that the once in every-five-year event is being held in China. Themed “Learning To Be Human,” the event included more than 1,000 activities, such as plenary sessions, symposia, lectures, and roundtables, according to the Chinese Organising Committee.

More than 6,000 philosophers and academics from 121 countries and regions have been invited to attend the event, which will end on August 20, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Attendees will share diverse philosophical thoughts and take part in dialogues focusing on major issues confronting the development of the global civilization and challenges that mankind will face in the future.