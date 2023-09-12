Big move in offing by Modi govt? Speculations rife over agenda for special session of Parliament

A “big-ticket” move by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre that may have repercussions on the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 might be in the offing during the special session of Parliament that meets from September 18-22, The Indian Express has claimed, citing a section of the BJP leaders.

The report, however, adds that even senior leaders of the party, including key ministries, are completely in the dark about what the agenda of the special session could be.

Also Read: Special Session of Parliament to be held in new Parliament building

Since their rise to power in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been known for their unexpected policy moves. The political discussion in the lead-up to the forthcoming special session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on September 18, has been controlled by narratives set by BJP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi’s confusing two-line announcement on X regarding this session, which has created a lot of speculation.

Initially, there were talks about passing a law for simultaneous elections, followed by speculation that the agenda might involve permanently renaming the nation from India to Bharat, as Bharat was prominently noticeable on official invitations and name boards during the recent G20 Summit.

Also Read: Congress demands agenda for special session of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi to write to PM Modi

However, the true purpose of this special session remains unknown, fueling speculation among BJP members. While some BJP leaders suggest the government might use this opportunity to highlight their recent successes like the G20 Summit and Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing, others anticipate a “big-ticket move” with implications for upcoming elections.

Speculations include proposals to put back statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, advance the Uniform Civil Code, pass the long-awaited Women’s Reservation Bill, or make “One Nation, One Election” a reality. Nonetheless, even the senior party leaders are uncertain.

Following the successful conclusion of the G20 Summit, which has strengthened Prime Minister Modi’s image as a global leader (“Vishwa Guru”), the BJP aims to reinforce his reputation as a strong leader, taking India to greater heights.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to reduce LPG gas cylinder prices by Rs 200. Reports showed that rising prices were causing dissatisfaction among women voters, a crucial electoral demographic that the BJP is targeting in the upcoming state elections and Lok Sabha polls.

Government sources also suggest upcoming measures aimed at boosting investments in public assets, thereby controlling the growing prices of essential commodities. These measures range from providing financial assistance to self-help groups for constructing food grain storage facilities to expanding the labour force. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already urged the central bank to shift its focus from interest rates to managing supply-side factors in addressing inflation, The Indian Express report added.