Big move by Yogi Adityanath! Manufacture, sale and distribution of pan masala banned in Uttar Pradesh to fight coronavirus

UP government bans manufacture, sale and distribution of pan masala. (Photo Reuters)

In a major decision aimed at containing the further spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a ban on the sale, production and distribution of pan masala in the state until further orders. The move is aimed at reducing the risk of the novel coronavirus spread which has been found to be active in saliva, officials said.

UP Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Awasthi had earlier said that the state government was mulling a ban on the manufacture and sale of pan masalas in view of the above-stated factors. The government has said that the ban shall remain in place until further orders. According to some media reports, the ban will continue at least till the 21-day lockdown ends.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s order said that spitting pan masala can help in spreading Covid-19 and therefore a ban has been imposed on both manufacturing and sale. “Those violating the orders will be dealt strictly according to the law” the order said.

The move comes as part of several measures taken by the government with a view to counter the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state. One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 38 (eight in Agra, three in Ghaziabad, 11 in Noida, eight in Lucknow , two in Pilibhit and one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and, Shamli). According to the government data, 11 of the 38 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

In another significant development, the government on Wednesday allowed MLAs and MLCs to use their Local Area Development Fund for the ongoing fight against the spread of coronavirus. They can contribute it to create facilities for medical testing and take other anti-COVID-19 steps.In the past few days, the Adityanath government has announced monetary support for contractual labour and imposed several curbs and measures to impose a strict lockdown while trying to ensure minimum pain to the common man.

It may be noted that Yogi Adityanath had banned the consumption of pan masala, guthka and chewing tobacco in government office premises soon after he came to power in 2017. The sight of pan-stained walls had irked the newly-appointed Chief Minister during an inspection and this prompted him to issue necessary orders.