Big move by Modi govt: Cabinet approves Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir

Modi govt approves Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir

The government has said that it will bring a bill in the Parliament to make Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English official languages of Jammu and Kashmir. The bill, which received the Union Cabinet’s assent during its meeting today, seeks to change the recognition of Urdu as the sole official language of the erstwhile state.

As of now, the official language of Jammu and Kashmir is Urdu and Kashmiri is recognised as a regional language.

“Union Cabinet has approved the introduction in Parliament the Jammu & Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in which 5 languages Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi & English will be official languages,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

This, he said, has been done based on public demand. Javadekar didn’t share more details about the bill.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and bifurcated it into two Union territories in August 2019.

The Centre had recently notified new domicile rules notified in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the rules, people belonging to West Pakistan, Valmikis, women marrying outside communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants and displaced people will get domicile. Reports say that a domicile policy for Ladakh is also on the cards.

The bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the coming session. The Monsoon session of Parliament is slated to begin from September 14.