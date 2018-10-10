Big move by Maharashtra government: Online registrations of farmers for MSP procurement begins

Prices of moong, urad and soybean are currently ruling under MSP and therefore farmers in the state have been demanding that the commodities be purchased by the government under MSP.

The Maharashtra government has commenced online registrations for farmers as part of the process of procurement of moong (green gram), urad (black gram) and soybean at Minimum Support Price (MSP). The registration process has begun from September 25.

Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh said that the state government has approached the Centre and sought permission for procurement of these pulses and soybean at MSP.

Prices of moong, urad and soybean are currently ruling under MSP and therefore farmers in the state have been demanding that the commodities be purchased by the government under MSP.

According to senior government officials, the production of moong is expected to be 14.7 lakh quintal and proposed procurement is 4 lakh quintal. For urad, the expected production is 14.7 lakh quintal and proposed procurement is 3.50 lakh quintal. For soybean, expected production is 450 lakh quintal and procurement is expected to be around 25 lakh quintal.

The MSP for moong is Rs 6,975 per quintal, urad at Rs 5,575 per quintal and soybean at Rs 3,390 per quintal.

According to market sources, since the government machinery is moving at a slow pace, the process of registrations is yet to begin in a full fledged manner. The government has set a deadline of October 9 as the last date for registration of moong and urad farmers. For soybean, the date for registration is from October 1 to October 31 and circulars have already been issued by the government for this purpose.

Moong is currently trading at Rs 3,800 per quintal to Rs 5,400 per quintal in Latur — one of the key pulses producing regions in the state while the MSP has been fixed at Rs 6,975 per quintal. Urad is trading at Rs 3,800 per quintal to Rs 4,450 per quintal when the MSP is Rs 5,600 per quintal. Officials said that a delegation from China has opened dialogue with the Maharashtra government and are keen on de-oiled soya cake from Maharashtra.

Last year, some 88 centres were opened in 23 districts of the state for procurement of 10 lakh quintal of soybean, 3.70 lakh quintal of urad and 3,47,500 quintal of moong. The government has set parameters of 12% moisture content for the procurement of these pulses.

Significantly, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan governments, along with the Centre, had unveiled big procurement plans for kharif crops ahead of polls. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will go to polls from November 12 to December 7.

Pulses production is projected to drop marginally to 92.2 lakh tonne from 93.4 lakh tonne last year due to the fall in moong, urad and tur output.