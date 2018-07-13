Big move by BJP; party to continue with this strategy ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP will continue its “Sampark for Samarthan” programnme even as doubts were raised over the “Contact for Support” campaign, according to Indian Express report. The programme was started in May after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completed four years in office. Initially the party President Amit Shah has kept a target of meeting one lakh prominent personalities. According to reports, BJP has achieved the target and claimed that the pragrame has been quite successful. Hence the drive will continue, party leaders were quoted as saying by IE.

The programme was meant to reach out to political allies – as well as prominent people – ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. As part of the BJP outreach, senior party leaders have been meeting people who can influence the public. These include film stars, sportsperson and religious leaders, fromer army chief. BJP president Amit Shah has also met allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena under the programme. Shah would personally contact at least 50 people as part of the ‘contact for support’ programme, the party said.

About 4,000 BJP functionaries, including chief ministers, Union ministers, down to panchayat members, across the country will contact one lakh people who are recognised names in their fields to inform them about the government’s achievements, it said. The party has launched the ‘sampark for samarthan’ exercise to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government as it prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.