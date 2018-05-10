Big move by Arvind Kejriwal government! Power rates in Delhi to go down soon; all you need to know. (IE)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday approved new subsidy rates for domestic electricity consumers. The move will decrease the electricity rates for the consumers in the national capital.

This comes after the Delhi government had allocated Rs 1,830 crore during budget in the financial year 2018-19. The move by the Delhi government is likely to benefit around 41 lakh domestic electricity consumers in the national capital.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “In the past, every year the burden for the consumer would increase with increasing tariffs. But we have decreased the prices even further. This is because the people of Delhi elected an honest government.”

The revised subsidy rates will be available for consumers using up to 400 units each month at a flat rate of Rs 2 per unit. “Revised extension of a subsidy for those consuming up to 400 units per month at a flat rate of Rs 2 per unit,” an official said.

Apart from this, the government has also approved a subsidy of Rs 100 each month for each consumer consuming up to 100 units in a month.

However, the consumers having a sanctioned load of 4 KW are likely to see a hike of Rs 91.58 in the net amount payable for them. The revised rates would now be Rs 1,586.90 for the consumption up to 400 units. Earlier, the rate was Rs 1,495.40.

Power minister Satyendra Jain said that the government had worked tirelessly to ensure that people of Delhi don’t suffer. “From 2013-14, we have worked tirelessly and taken different initiatives to ensure that the people of Delhi don’t suffer. Delhi now has the least number of power cuts in the country. Earlier, when you’d go to any shop, one could see red-coloured generators. They have completely disappeared.”

The government has also approved a proposal to treat lawyers’ chambers in the national capital as domestic consumers. Earlier, they were treated as commercial consumers.

It also directed Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct a special audit of subsidy amount through an external auditor.

The government had last month asked the discoms to provide compensation to consumers for power cuts.