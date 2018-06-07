Big jolt to Sharad Yadav! Supreme Court stops salary, perks as MP

The court stopped salary and perks being given to Yadav.

Big jolt to Sharad Yadav! Supreme Court stops salary and perks as MP, allows accomodation

In what came as a shock to Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, the Supreme Court on Thursday modified a Delhi High Court order which had allowed him to avail salary, perks and government accommodation he was entitled to as an MP till pendency of his plea challenging his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

The court stopped salary and perks being given to Yadav. However, the apex court allowed Yadav to stay in his current accommodation. The Supreme Court order came on a plea filed by JD(U)’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh. The JD(U) leader had challenged the Delhi High Court’s interim order in the issue.

In its December 15 order, Delhi High Court had ruled that Yadav will continue to avail his salary, perks and official residence till the matter reaches its conclusion. However, the high court did not stay Yadav’s disqualification as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Yadav had challenged his disqualification on several grounds, including that he and his colleague Ali Anwar were not given a chance to present their case by the Rajya Sabha Chairman before passing an order on December 4, 2017.

The apex court had agreed to hear the appeal by Singh and issued a notice to Yadav on May 18. In his plea, Singh argued that Yadav and Anwar attended a rally of opposition parties in Patna in violation of the party’s directives. Yadav, a stalwart leader in Bihar politics, initiated an open rebellion after his party chief Nitish Kumar joined hands with BJP to form a government in July last year.

Kumar dumped the grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress, the two parties with which he had fought the elections in the alliance.

This led to split in the party with two factions, one led by Yadav, and other by Kumar reaching Election Commission. Later, the EC ruled in the favour of faction led by Kumar and awarded it the party symbol.

Yadav was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and was scheduled to retire in July 2022.