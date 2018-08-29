Big jolt to Mehul Choksi’s extradition: Interpol cites lack of clarity, seeks specific information on case from ED

ED has been asked by Interpol to provide detailed and specific information pertaining to Choksi.

In a major roadblock to India’s pursuit of bringing fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi to justice in the country, the Interpol has raised questions over Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request to acquire a Red Notice (RN) in order to facilitate the extradition process. Along with Nirav Modi, Choksi is a prime accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

Interpol had on August 23 sought from ED details of the money laundering case against Choksi. An objection has been raised by Interpol over the manner in which the case has been filed against Choksi. Interpol reportedly expressed apprehensions over the fact that the case against Choksi is intertwined with Nirav Modi though the two individuals and their companies operated independently of each other.

ED has been asked by Interpol to provide detailed and specific information pertaining to Choksi. This comes after Interpol had asked CBI to respond to Choksi’s claims of poor jail conditions in India and anomalies in the agency’s case against him.

“This has happened because the first FIR was registered on a complaint from PNB where both Choksi and Nirav Modi are accused. However, offences committed by them are separate and both are being probed by the CBI and the ED separately for their respective offences. This has created an anomaly in the RN issuing process. The twin agencies should have mentioned only the offences committed by these individuals which have been taken cognisance of by the courts,” an official privy to the details was quoted as saying by IE.

The scam reportedly began in 2011 but was detected in January this year. Choksi had taken citizenship of Antigua in November 2017, and oath of allegiance on January 15 this year, according to a local newspaper Antigua Observer.