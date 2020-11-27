Big jolt to Mamata Banerjee: Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal minister as rift widens within Trinamool

It is Adhikari’s resignation that would hurt Banerjee more. After all, he was her one of the most trusted lieutenants. (Photo: The Indian Express)

It’s a bad day for Mamata Banerjee. Even as the West Bengal Chief Minister begins galvanising the Trinamool cadre for the upcoming state Assembly Elections, the second most popular leader after Banerjee, announced his resignation from the government on Friday. Suvendu Adhikari, the poster boy of the Nandigram movement, announced his departure from the state government after prolonged tussle with the Chief Minister. Though there has been no official confirmation, speculations are rife that Adhikari is set to join the BJP in presence of JP Nadda in Delhi in next two or three days.

Adhikari’s resignation is not the only headache for Didi. South Coochbehar MLA Mihir Goswami also quit from the party, news agency ANI reported. The post on Twitter said that the Bengal BJP had claimed that Goswami will also join the party soon.

It is Adhikari’s resignation that would hurt Banerjee more. After all, he was her one of the most trusted lieutenants. A PTI report said that senior Trinamool leaders Sougata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay were asked to talk to Adhikari and convince him to stay. However, the peace talks failed and Adhikari mailed his resignation to West Bengal Governor Dhankar.

The Trinamool Congress may stare at an uphill task to talk to voters in regions such as East Midnapore and explain Adhikari’s abrupt departure from the government. In case he joins the BJP, the incumbent government will face a tough fight in areas such as West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram in the state Assembly Elections in West Bengal which has turned into a prestige battle. The polls are scheduled to take place during April and May next year.