Big jolt to Congress in Manipur! Six of 8 rebel MLAs quit party, set to join BJP

Manipur: Six Congress MLAs who skipped the trust vote want to join the BJP

Six out of 8 Congress MLAs in Manipur who skipped the trust vote last week in the Assembly will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The six MLAs had resigned after skipping the one-day session of the Legislative Assembly last week.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday informed that the resignations of the six have been accepted by the Speaker and they will join the BJP.

“They (6 MLAs) have resigned from INC and want to join BJP. So I brought them here. I am trying to meet the party’s national gen-secy & national president. Opposition keeps saying a lot of things but we encourage democratic set up of the country,” Biren Singh said.

“Everything is fine in Manipur,” the Chief Minister said.

The MLAs had submitted their resignation to the Speaker on August 11. The MLAs defied a party whip on August 10 and skipped the one-day session of the assembly, in which the Biren Singh government smoothly sailed through the trust vote.

The six Congress MLAs who submitted their resignation to the Speaker are O Henry Singh (Wangkhei), Oinam Lukhoi (Wangoi), Md Abdul Nasir (Lilong), Paonam Brojen (Wangjing Tentha), Ngamthang Haokip (Saitu), and Ginsuanhau (Singhat).

The MLAs had cited the lack of trust in O Ibobi Singh’s leadership and alleged that the Congress failed to form the government even when it was the single largest party in the state.

In the March 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly and the BJP stood second with 21 seats. The Congress, however, failed to form the government and the BJP formed the government under Biren Singh’s leadership. The BJP was backed by four MLAs each of Naga People’s Front (NPF), National People’s Party (NPP), one member each of AITMC and LJP. In the current Assembly 13 seats are vacant.

Last week, the Biren Singh-led BJP coalition government in Manipur had won the trust motion by a voice vote during which eight Congress MLAs abstained despite a three-line whip.

The rebels were led by Henry Singh, nephew of former CM Okram Ibobi Singh. Henry, along with Imo Singh, the son-in-law of the Manipur CM Biren Singh, had voted for the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls.