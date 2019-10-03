Big jolt to Chandrababu Naidu: TDP’s youth wing president Tulla Veerender Goud, other party leaders switch to BJP

Tulla Veerender Goud was the youth wing president of TDP (Twitter)

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) got another jolt in Telangana with its popular leader Tulla Veerender Goud and other party leaders joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Veerender joined the BJP with other leaders from TDP, Jan Sena and Congress in Delhi at party headquarters in presence of BJP working president JP Nadda, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Son of veteran TDP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP T Devender Goud, Tulla Veerender Goud was the youth wing president of TDP. His father has held several key posts in the party and the government as well for over three decades.

In his resignation letter addressed to party president N Chandrababu Naidu, Veerender said he was pained at the way the party has been losing its principles and core philosophy in the recent past.

There were rumours that Veerender would join the saffron party camp along with his father ever since he resigned from the post of Telangana State Telugu Yuvatha president. His name had also figured when TDP Rajya Sabha MP Garikapati Mohan Rao and other senior party leaders joined the BJP in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda in Hyderabad last month.

Many TDP leaders had switched over to BJP including former minister E Peddi Reddy and former MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and M Narasimhulu. The defection of Veerender comes at a time when N Chandrababu Naidu has been making efforts to revive the party in Telangana after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The TDP, which had 15 MLAs and one MP, has witnessed a constant exodus since the 2014 General and state Assembly elections with 12 out of its 15 MLAs defecting to the ruling TRS during its previous term. Since then, many of its leaders have joined the Congress, and more recently the BJP.

TDP suffered political rout in the Assembly elections 2018 which were held six months in advance as TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao dissolved the government. The TDP forged an alliance with the Congress and contested 13 seats out of total 119. The party could manage to win just two seats — one of those MLAs has since jumped ship to the TRS. The Congress has won 19 while the TRS won 88.

The TDP had not even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana (17 seats) while its major opponent TRS registered victory on nine seats.