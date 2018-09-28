Big jolt for Sharad Pawar, Tariq Anwar quits NCP, also resigns as Lok Sabha MP

Tariq Anwar quits NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar today announced that he is quitting the party and as a Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha. Anwar was a Lok Sabha MP from Katihar in Bihar.

Anwar was a prominent face of the NCP and a Muslim leader in Bihar. He was also the general secretary of the NCP.

Anwar, along with Sharad Pawar and PA Sangma, had in 1999 broken away from the Congress to protest against the anointment of a ‘foreign origin person’ – Sonia Gandhi, as the party president and floated NCP.