Big jolt for National Herald! Delhi HC directs Associated Journals to vacate Herald House within 2 weeks

Issued on December 30th, Centre’s eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Associated Journals Limited challenging an order to evict Delhi’s Herald House premises by the Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO). Issued on December 30th, the eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper. The L&DO has said that no press has been functioning in the premises for at least past 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed. The Associated Journals had filed a plea against the order in High Court which was rejected today. The High Court has granted two weeks time to AJL to vacate the building.

