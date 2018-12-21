Big jolt for National Herald! Delhi HC directs Associated Journals to vacate Herald House within 2 weeks

By: | Updated: December 21, 2018 2:57 PM

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Associated Journals Limited challenging an order to evict Delhi's Herald House premises by land and development authority.

HERALD HOUSE, NATIONAL HERALD, associated journals limited, ajl, associated journalIssued on December 30th, Centre’s eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Associated Journals Limited challenging an order to evict Delhi’s Herald House premises by the Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO). Issued on December 30th, the eviction order had mentioned a violation of lease conditions by the publisher of National Herald newspaper.  The L&DO has said that no press has been functioning in the premises for at least past 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed. The Associated Journals had filed a plea against the order in High Court which was rejected today. The High Court has granted two weeks time to AJL to vacate the building.

Further Inputs Awaited

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Big jolt for National Herald! Delhi HC directs Associated Journals to vacate Herald House within 2 weeks
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition