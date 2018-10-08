‘Big joke’: MK Stalin scoffs at Tamil Nadu Governor’s statement on corruption in appointment of VCs

DMK chief MK Stalin (ANI)

Days after Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit alleged that crores of rupees changed hands in the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities across the state, the DMK chief MK Stalin termed the statement a “big joke”. Stalin said that he has sought time from the Governor to meet him. Addressing a gathering on Saturday, the Governor said that after getting to know about the developments, he thought things had to change.

“Tamil Nadu Governor’s statement with regard to corruption prevalent in appointing Vice Chancellors is a big joke. It shows that Tamil Nadu Governor has not taken any action. We have sought time to meet him.” The governor went on to say that he selected nine vice-chancellors till date only on the basis of merit and nobody can raise a finger against him. From vice-chancellors to primary school teachers, all appointments should be made on the basis of merit, he had said.

The Governor’s remarks have virtually strengthened the opposition’s criticism against the AIADMK government on the appointment of vice-chancellors to the state-run universities. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) too had in February demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged corruption in the universities of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Sunday, Stalin had expressed concerns on Election Commission’s decision to postpone by-polls in Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram Assembly constituencies. Releasing a statement, he said that polls were held in November 2016 and December 2017. He asked what was the need to postpone by-polls in Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram constituencies.

On Sunday, he visited voters enrolment special camps in some parts of the city, which is normally visited by junior functionaries of political parties.As per a party release, Stalin went to camps at Kolathur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Villivakkam.