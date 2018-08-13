Big Islamic State catch! 2 arrested for conspiring to carry out terrorist acts in India

Basith and his associate’s arrests have come after a brief period of lull. However, the development shows that the threat of IS exists in India even as it has been tackled in middle east.

In another success in its counter-terror operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two youths for conspiring to further the activities of IS and carry out terrorist acts in India. Abdullah Basith (24) and his associate Mohammed Abdul Qhadeer were held for allegedly planning to carry out Islamic State’s activities in India, including recruitment. Both are part of a group of eight men from Hyderabad who were questioned by NIA on suspicion of planning to carry out terrorist activities at the behest of IS handlers, officials said.

Basith and his associate’s arrests have come after a brief period of lull. However, the development shows that the threat of IS exists in India even as it has been tackled in middle east. So far, the NIA has arrested 78 men for their alleged association with the IS. “Initial questioning has brought out the involvement of accused Abdullah Basith, Mohd Abdul Qhadeer and other associates in pledging their allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organization IS to carry out terror activities in India,” Alok Mittal, NIA IG, was quoted as saying by IE.

“They were placed under arrest today to ascertain the details of the ongoing conspiracy and their role in furthering the ISIS ideology to carry out terrorist acts in India,” Mittal said.

Basith is from Hafeezbaba Nagar while Qhadeer is a resident of Chandrayangutta, both in Hyderabad, the NIA said. ”We had to place him under arrest again as he had not been cooperating during interrogation and his online activity suggested that he and his associates were planning to carry out subversive activities. Given his history of association with the IS and his refusal to mend his ways despite several warnings, his activities could not be ignored any longer,” an officer.

“Basith and several of the others were under surveillance since 2014. However, their online activity recently suggested that they were in touch with someone from abroad and were planning to execute an attack,” said a security official. The agency had earlier seized laptops and mobile phones from the eight suspects, including Basith and Qhadeer. They have been sent to FSL Hyderabad for examination, NIA said.