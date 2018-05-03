Big inspiration for every farmer! This man earned whopping Rs 21 lakhs in just 70 days – How he did it?

The man, who has been identified as Khetaji Solanki used his seven acre land to farm musk melon and at the end of just 70 days, he made a fortune worth Rs 21 lakhs. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A man in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district proved that sometimes taking risks can help you earn big. The man – Khetaji Solanki – used his seven-acre land to farm muskmelon and at the end of just 70 days, he made a fortune worth Rs 21 lakhs. According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the Banaskantha district is known for its potato harvest, but this time Solanki took a different turn and successfully experimented the cultivation of muskmelon on his land. Solanki hails from an area where the farmers are currently struggling to get the right prices for the potatoes that they have produced, as per the report. By cultivating muskmelon on his seven-acre land, Khetaji Solanki has shown other farmers that sometimes harvesting a bumper crop can bring you a fortune.

Khetaji Solanki, who has completed his studies only till class 7, with the help of latest techniques cultivated muskmelon. Good quality seeds, a solar water pump and the drip irrigation was used to make the impossible happen. The Gujarat Farmer decided that he wants to cultivate a bumper crop in the month of February earlier in the year, and by the second week of April, in just 70 days, his produce was ready to be harvested. Solanki has been able to produce a total of 140 tons of muskmelons and in a time period of just 70 days, he has earned Rs 21 lakh.

Many would wonder that how was Solanki able to earn such a huge amount with his produce and where did he sell it to earn his profit. According to the Ahmedabad Mirror story, Solanki had made an investment of Rs 1.21 lakh for the cultivation of the muskmelons. While he did not go to any place to sell his produce, merchants from other states had approached him to buy his product. It was then that Solanki was able to get a good price for his product.

Khetaji might have done his schooling only till class 7 but he has always been extremely tech-savvy throughout his life. With the help of technology, he read tips on farming and also read the latest techniques to cultivate fruits. After harvesting melons, Solanki now plans to cherry tomatoes on his land.