Big initiative for girls in Delhi! Enroll your names in school and get RD accounts

With an aim to check decreasing enrollment rate and exhort girls’ parents to motivate their daughters to persue education, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will open recurring deposit accounts for all girl students studying in schools affiliated to the civic body. South corporation Mayor Narender Chawla said that Rs 1,100 will be deposited each year, till the girls reach Class V. “But they will be able to withdraw the money only when they turn 18,” Chawla was quoted as saying by Indian Express. Chawla said the civic body is taking this to promote education of girls, and increase the enrollment rate in SDMC schools.

The civic body will have to spend Rs 16 crore per year for the project. The decreasing enrollment rate has become a headache for the corporation for the past several years. The enrollment rate of students in its schools continued to decline — 17,535 fewer students were enrolled in 2017-18, as compared to 2016-17, as per figures released by the SDMC.

Officials said the civic body is banking on this scheme to improve the rate and bring more girls to school. In the 581 schools under the SDMC, there are 1,28,580 boys and 1,39,141 girls. Corporation schools offer primary education till Class V.

Earlier in March, the Delhi High Court had rapped the authorities for the treatment they meted out to teachers, doctors nurses and sanitation workers saying this cannot be countenanced. The High Court has anguished over non-payment of salaries to municipal school teachers for over four months. “There was a court order to pay wages to the teachers, but the authorities including the Delhi government have not complied with that direction,” the bench said.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said, it was not just the teachers who were not getting paid, but even the doctors, nurses and safai karamcharis of the municipal corporations were also at the receiving end.