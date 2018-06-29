Big hit! 16 lakh downloads for ‘mPassport Seva App’ in two days on Android

The mobile application launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate easier process application of passports is a big hit in the country. The mPassport Seva App launched by the External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday, allows passport applicants to apply, pay and schedule their appointments required for applying for a new passport. Two days since its launch, 1.6 million (16 lakh) people have downloaded the application.

“Passport Seva mobile App launched recently by the Ministry of External Affairs recently has already registered 1 million downloads,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted today.

The app is available for iOS and Android systems. The app was launched on Tuesday on the occasion of sixth Passport Seva Divas. In her address, the Minister had said that it is another step towards simplification of the passport process. She had also highlighted the transformation in simplification of rules for issuing passports in the last four years.

New passport applicants can use mPassport Seva App to schedule their appointment at their nearest Regional Passport Offices (RPO) and Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).

On Tuesday, the government also notified that people can apply for a passport from any of the passport centres in the country. Earlier, an applicant had to visit the passport office falling in the jurisdiction of permanent address to apply for the travel document. But now onwards, if a person with a permanent address of Kolkata is temporarily living in Delhi, he is eligible to apply for a passport in Delhi. According to the new guidelines, the passport will also be printed at the same centre after police verification, if required.

Here’s how to schedule an appointment via mPassport Seva App:

– Open the App and go to ‘New User Register’ on Main Menu.

– Select a passport from the list.

– Fill all the blank fields in the form like name, D.O.B, email etc.

– Submit the form using the ‘Captcha’. Exit the application.

– Go to the inbox of your email id and look for the verification mail.

– Click on the link provided in the verification mail. Now enter the login credentials on the redirected page.

– Open mPassport Seva App again and go to ‘Existing User Login’. Enter the credentials and the captcha.

– Select ‘Apple for Fresh Passport’ button. Now follow the instructions and fill all the required fields.

– One the process is over, a code will appear that will help you track the status of your application.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Swaraj had said that the MEA has brought revolutionary changes in the process for applying for a passport in the last four years. She said that she scrapped unnecessary requirements needed for applying for a passport. Besides, her ministry opened 231 passport centres. Before 2014, the Minister claimed that there were just 77 PSKs made available to public.