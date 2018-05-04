Big goof-up! Bihar minister says no casualties in Motihari day after announcing 27 deaths; PM Modi, Nitish Kumar had condoled deaths

“The information of deaths was wrong. Yes, I said 27 people have died, it was based on information from local sources, but I also said that only final report will be considered,” Bihar Disaster Management Minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav said.

In a major embarrasment to Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, it’s minister for Disaster Management today did a volte face and said that no casuality occured in the Motihari bus accident. The minister’s stunning U-turn comes a day after he declared that 27 people had died in an accident involving a bus that was travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. Following the announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered condolences. The government had even announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceseased.

He added that there was booking for 13 people while 8 were taken to hospital by authorities. “There was no sign of remaining 5, no remains were found. They might have left the spot on their own,” Yadav said.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to a bus accident in Motihari. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi had said upon knowing of the incident. “It is a really painful incident, local administration officials are present at the spot. We will extend all possible help to the families of those who died,” he was quoted as saying by the ANI.

As per the initial inputs, the bus first met an accident and overturned before catching fire. The bus was going to Delhi from Muzaffarpur. The incident had taken place near Bagra on NH 28 at Kotwa. “It is a really sad incident. There is a provision to give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of dead in such cases and it will be given,” Yadav added.

Some other reports had said that rescue work at the accident site was affected due to heavy rain in the area.