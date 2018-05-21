Big embarrassment for Congress: Party MLA Shivaram Hebbar dismisses bribe tape framing BJP as ‘fake’

New Delhi: Congress supporters raise posters of party President Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) chief HD Kumarswamy after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Karnataka: In a major embarrassment for the Congress party, one of its own MLAs, Shivaram Hebbar, has diffused the “bribe bomb” the party hurled at the BJP ahead of the Floor Test in Karnataka Assembly on Saturday. Congress had released sting audio clippings purportedly showing BJP allegedly offering bribe to buy the support of the Congress MLA during the floor test. Hebbar has said the tape released by the Congress was “fake”.

Hebbar is a Congress MLA from Yellapur. The said audio tape was released by Congress MLC V S Ugrappa on Saturday. The Congress had claimed that the tape was of a recorded call by BJP leaders offering Rs 15 crore bribe to Hebbar’s wife for his support. The MLA, however, said the tape was “fake and fabricated”.

Hebbar wrote on Facebook on Saturday that the voice of the woman in the audio clipping was not of his wife. She had received no call. Hebbar also condemned those who released such clippings for political reasons.

Another Congress MLA BK Hariprasad, however, was reported as saying by CNN News 18 that Hebbar’s statement was not an embarrassment for the Congress party.