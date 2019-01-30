Big diplomatic win for India: Aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar extradited to India

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 10:56 PM

Last year, the ED had registered a case which was based on an FIR filed by CBI in 2017. The CBI had lodged a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Deepak Talwar for allegedly diverting foreign funds received by his NGO for personal use.

Deepak Talwar, Deepak Talwar extradition, Deepak Talwar case, Deepak Talwar booked, Deepak Talwar details, Deepak Talwar news, Deepak Talwar UAETalwar is being brought back along with AgustaWestland accused Rajiv Saxena and Enforcement Directorate will take his custody after he lands here in Delhi.

In a massive diplomatic coup, the government has succeeded in securing two extraditions from UAE. Reports suggest that the authorities are bringing two high profile fugitives — AgustaWestland accused Rajeev Saxena and aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar — from UAE to India.

News agency ANI reports that Talwar is being brought back along with AgustaWestland accused Rajiv Saxena, and Enforcement Directorate will take his custody after he lands here in Delhi. Talwar is facing probe for allegedly misusing funds worth more than Rs 90 crore through his NGO Advantage India in violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Last year, the ED had registered a case which was based on an FIR filed by CBI in 2017. The CBI had lodged a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Talwar for allegedly diverting foreign funds received by his NGO for personal use.

In November 2017, the CBI had conducted search operations at 11 locations in the National Capital Region in connection with the case.

Informing about the case, the CBI had said that Deepak Talwar had received from a foreign-based company Rs 90.72 crore in the bank accounts of a Delhi based private NGO registered under the foreign contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education.

However, he diverted the funds for personal use, the agency claimed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Big diplomatic win for India: Aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar extradited to India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition