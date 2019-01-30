Big diplomatic win for India: Aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar extradited to India

Talwar is being brought back along with AgustaWestland accused Rajiv Saxena and Enforcement Directorate will take his custody after he lands here in Delhi.

In a massive diplomatic coup, the government has succeeded in securing two extraditions from UAE. Reports suggest that the authorities are bringing two high profile fugitives — AgustaWestland accused Rajeev Saxena and aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar — from UAE to India.

News agency ANI reports that Talwar is being brought back along with AgustaWestland accused Rajiv Saxena, and Enforcement Directorate will take his custody after he lands here in Delhi. Talwar is facing probe for allegedly misusing funds worth more than Rs 90 crore through his NGO Advantage India in violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Last year, the ED had registered a case which was based on an FIR filed by CBI in 2017. The CBI had lodged a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Talwar for allegedly diverting foreign funds received by his NGO for personal use.

In November 2017, the CBI had conducted search operations at 11 locations in the National Capital Region in connection with the case.

Informing about the case, the CBI had said that Deepak Talwar had received from a foreign-based company Rs 90.72 crore in the bank accounts of a Delhi based private NGO registered under the foreign contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education.

However, he diverted the funds for personal use, the agency claimed.