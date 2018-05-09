Big controversy! Shivraj Singh Chouhan is ‘Angad’, Kamal Nath ‘Ravana’ in viral video shared by BJP IT cell head

The video, posted by Shivraj Singh Dabi, depicted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Angad and Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath as demon king Ravana from Hindu epic Ramayana.

A video posted on social media by the head of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has stoked a major war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress in the state. The video, posted by Shivraj Singh Dabi, depicted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Angad and Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath as demon king Ravana from Hindu epic Ramayana. The video also depicted Congress campaign chief Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress’ working MP president Jitu Patwari and others as Ravana’s family members.

Notably, the morphed video from Ramananda Sagar’s TV series Ramayana came a day after BJP president’s Amit Shah’s statement that the BJP government in MP was as firm as the ‘foot of Angad.’ While ridiculing Rahul Gandhi’s claim of winning elections in the state, Shah said that margin of victory should shake Congres to its roots, adding that BJP government in Madhya Pradesh was ‘Angad ka Paon’ (Angad’s leg).

The video led to a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. However, the BJP has distanced itself from the video with party spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal saying that they had nothing to with it.

He said that producing such content is Congress culture. The Congress later filed a complaint with cyber cell of police, CNN News 18 reported. The Congress named ‘Shivraj Singh Dabi of BJP’ in its complaint.

The Congress accused Dabi of morphing the video and insulting Ramayana. The party also accused him of insulting leaders, who can be seen bending in front of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The party sought an action against Dabi, BJP state head Rakesh Singh and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan under the IT act.

In another controversy, Kamal Nath on Tuesday referred to Chouhan as a ‘Nalayak dost’ (unworthy friend). To this, the chief minister issued a styled reply and highlited a number of measures his government has taken up for the poor in the state. “Hum nalayak hai kyunki humne colonies vaidh ki, hum nalayak hai kyunki hum ek rupaye me gehoon de rahein (I am nalayak because I regularised colonies; I am nalayak because my government gives wheat at Rs 1 per kg),” a report in The Indian Express quoted him as saying.