Big changes in Congress: Ashok Gehlot replaces Janardan Dwivedi, Jitendra Singh in place of BK Hariprasad

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Source: PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, ordered several changes in key positions across the organisation, appointing Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation and training, replacing Janardan Dwivedi who will be stepping down. Gehlot was earlier general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat and has been replaced by Rajeev Satav. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has designated Ashok Gehlot as general secretary in-charge, organisation and training, in place of Janardan Dwivedi, general secretary AICC,” said the statement.

The former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was given the responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat before Assembly polls in that state late last year. Even though Congress lost the election, it gave a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Janardan Dwivedi, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary,” the statement from Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

Gehlot’s shift to a national role in the party is being seen by one section of the Rajasthan Congress as the high command making way for Sachin Pilot to play a leadership role in Rajasthan elections. There was, however, no official word on this.

Meanwhile, Satav, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra’s Hingoli, was named in-charge of the party’s affairs in Gujarat while former Union minister Jitendra Singh was made in-charge of Odisha. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Rajeev Satav, MP, as the AICC in-charge of Gujarat with immediate effect,” the statement said.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Jitendra Singh, ex-Union minister, as AICC incharge of Odisha, in place of B K Hariprasad,” said a second statement. It said that the party appreciated the hard work and contribution of Hariprasad, “who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge, Odisha.”