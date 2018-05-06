Big catch! Man caught smuggling 100 Apple iPhone X at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

A man carrying as many as 100 Apple iPhone X was nabbed by the customs department.

A man carrying as many as 100 Apple iPhone X was nabbed by the customs department. The 53-year-old man was caught by the customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi for smuggling these smartphones to India for the Middle-East. The total valuation of the smartphones is said to be more than Rs 85 lakhs. The customs department has started off with their investigation into the matter.

The statement released by the customs department reads, “The recovered mobile phones were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and the passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the same Act. Further investigation into the matter is under process.”

The man was on his way back from Dubai when the customs department was tipped off about the same. The man was coming to India through the green channel. It was at this moment when he was stopped and after the search led to the discovery of the smuggled iPhones.

Hot-selling Apple iPhone X has been in the news ever since its launch. The total shipping of the premium smartphone in Q1 touched an impressive 16 million units, reports Strategy Analytics. Earlier, an IDC report stated that Apple iPhone sales in Q1 touched 52.2 million shipments, representing a modest 2.8% year-over-year increase from the 50.8 million units shipped last year.