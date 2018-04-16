Big catch! Fake mark sheet racket found operating at homoeopathy colleges

The SU set up an inquiry panel after it was alleged that several students secured admission directly in the second year of the four-and-a-half-year course in three colleges since 2012 on the basis of fake mark-sheets of the first year. (PTI)

Principals of three homoeopathy colleges and a Dean are among 50 people allegedly involved in a fake mark sheet scam, according to a high-level inquiry committee of the Saurashtra University here.

Nehal Shukla, who headed the committee, said an FIR would be filed in the matter soon.

Shukla, a senate member, told reporters that the inquiry panel found that 50 persons, including 43 students, a dean and three principals, were involved.

“The panel found that 43 students got admission directly in the second year by submitting fake first-year mark sheets,” Shukla said.

These students never attended the first year, he said.

“The varsity has decided to file an FIR against the students, principals of three colleges, and the dean,” Shukla said.

“The homoeopathy course is of four-and-a-half years, but these students completed the course in less than three years,” he said. PTI VJA KA