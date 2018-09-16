Big boost for Nitish Kumar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, election strategist Prashant Kishor joins Janata Dal (United)

Election strategist Prashant Kishor today joined Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) in the presence of party’s national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor was inducted into the party at the state executive meeting of the JD(U) in Patna.

According to television reports, he will be the second-in-command in the party and may contest the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Speculations about Kishor’s political debut were rife since last Sunday after he had during an interaction with students at ISB, Hyderabad said that he will not campaign for anyone in 2019 and that he wanted to “go back to the grassroots” and work with people. “In 2019, you would not see Prashant Kishor campaigning for anyone in the manner and form in which I have been campaigning in last 4-5 years,” Kishor (41) had said while speaking publicly for the first time in last 5 years.

Earlier this morning, Kishor who is also the founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) had tweeted that he “is excited to launch his political career from Bihar”. However, JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi said that there has been nothing official yet as far as his induction into the party is concerned, but confirmed that Kishor has expressed willingness to join the party.

Kishor had started his career as a public health expert and worked for programmes run by the United Nations. He had worked closely with Narendra Modi before successfully designing the BJP’s campaign in the run-up to the general elections in 2014. After 2014, he parted ways with the BJP reportedly due to differences with the party leadership and worked for Nitish Kumar-led alliance in 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. He was credited for bringing all opposition parties together in the state to script a massive victory. However, he couldn’t deliver the result to the Congress party during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017.

At present, Kishor’s I-PAC is working for YSR Congress party’s YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh where assembly polls will be held next year.