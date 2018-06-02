​​​
  3. Big boost for Manipur! India’s first sports university to be set up, President Kovind approves ordinance

Big boost for Manipur! India’s first sports university to be set up, President Kovind approves ordinance

After the Union Cabinet on May 23 approved an ordinance to set up the country's first national sports university in Imphal, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the ordinance on Friday.

By: | New Delhi [india] | Published: June 2, 2018 8:48 AM
Manipur, sports university in india, manipur university, ram nath kovind, National Sports University Ordinance After the Union Cabinet on May 23 approved an ordinance to set up the country’s first national sports university in Imphal, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the ordinance on Friday.

After the Union Cabinet on May 23 approved an ordinance to set up the country’s first national sports university in Imphal, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the ordinance on Friday. National Sports University Ordinance, 2018 will be on the lines of the National Sports University Bill, 2017, introduced in Lok Sabha last year. It will be a specialised University, first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching besides functioning as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting the best international practices. The proposal was formally announced by the finance minister in his budget speech of 2014-15. For setting up the university, 325.90 acres of land has been made available by the Government of Manipur in the west Imphal district of Koutruk.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top