In a development set to boost India’s defence might, the Defence Ministry on Friday signed Rs 858 crore contract for the procurement of the Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and Inspection (Depot Level) of the P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft with Russia. The agreement further strengthens the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.

The agreements were signed at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the Defence Ministry said.

Procured from JSC Rosoboronexport, the Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at 445 crore rupees, will enhance the country’s multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats, including aircraft, drones and cruise missiles, it said.

Ministry of Defence inks Rs 858 crore contracts for Tunguska Air Defence Missile System & Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Aircraft



The contract for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, for the Indian Army, was signed with JSC… pic.twitter.com/9Atto14v0V — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 27, 2026

Meanwhile, the P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft are being procured for the Indian Navy under the Buy Indian category with 100% Indigenous Content. The deal, valued at four hundred 13 crore rupees, was signed with Boeing India Defense Private Ltd. This contract will ensure in-country upkeep of the Indian Navy’s P8I fleet, aligning with the government’s Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, the ministry said.