Big blow to Mamata Banerjee! Suvendu Adhikari resigns from TMC weeks after quitting cabinet

Suvendu Adhikari

Heavyweight politician Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from the Trinamool Congress, in a big setback to Mamata Banerjee ahead of the upcoming assembly election in 2021. Adhikari was upset with the chief minister over a host of issues including sudden rise of her nephew Abhishek Benerjee and Prashant Kishor. Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party inn presence of Amit Shah, who will be in Bengal later this week.

The development comes as a major setback for Mamata and the Trinamool Congress, who had claimed that Suvebdu’s exit had been averted following talks with senior party leaders after his exit from the cabinet. The Indian Express today reported that Suvendu could join the Bharatiya Janata Party during Shah’s Bengal visit.

This is big blow to Mamata Banerjee as Suvendu, the face of Nandigram movement that paved the way for TMC to come to power, has considerable influence in over 40 assembly seats, more than enough to tip the balance in close contests that are likely to happen with the rise of the BJP

Suvendu comes from a political family with father and brother both in TMC. He also enjoys the confidence of a number of TMC MLAs. Now if he joins the BJP, more and more TMC MLAs could switch side with him, something which would could change the fate of TMC and Mamata Banerjee in 2021.