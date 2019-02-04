Big blow to liquor baron Vijay Mallya: UK Govt approves his extradition to India

By: | Updated: February 4, 2019 9:59 PM

Vijay Mallya is wanted in India in connection with a loan default case involving loans worth Rs 9,000 crore taken for his now defunct airlines Kingfisher.

Vijay Mallya had lost a legal challenge against his extradition in a British court in December (File photo)

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India, in a major blow to the embattled liquor baron.

The 63-year-old businessman had lost a legal challenge against his extradition in a British court in December.

Under the Extradition Treaty procedures, the Chief Magistrate’s verdict was sent to the Home Secretary because only he is authorised to order Mallya’s extradition.

Mallya is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 after the Indian authorities brought fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores against the former Kingfisher Airlines boss.

The UK court had said it was satisfied with the various assurances provided by the Indian government, including a video of the jail cell, which had not only been recently redecorated but was also far larger than the minimum required threshold.

