Big blow for BJP in West Bengal? Mamata Banerjee’s key aide Mukul Roy may rejoin TMC, claims report

Last year former Railway Minister Mukul Roy had joined BJP after he was suspended for six years by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) for alleged anti-party activities. BJP had pinned hope on Roy, who was once considered as West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee’s trusted lieutenant and close confidant, to help the saffron party make inroads in the state with his inputs and organizing skills. However, local reports from Bengal say that there are multiple power centers within the party at the state-level. Now there are reports that Roy may again rejoin the TMC, according to Indian Express report.

Speculation was quite high over Roy’s possible return to TMC after CM Banerjee visited Roy’s ailing son Shubhrangshu in hospital. Shubhrangshu, who himself is a Trinamool MLA, is one of the party’s prominent youth faces. He did not follow his father and remained the TMC legislator. Banerjee’s visit assumes significance as she does not visit every ailing party MLA, as per IE report. Mukul Roy was present at that time in the hospital but there was no meeting between them. Subsequently, Banerjee has termed the visit as a courtesy call.

BJP knows that 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will be critical and has put its focus on the state which is not its traditional stronghold. Since the 2016 Assembly polls, BJP’s vote share in the state has gone up. It has slowly taken role of principal opposition party and main challenger to TMC. However, there were reports that BJP leaders in West Bengal were struggling to meet a mass outreach target set by party chief Amit Shah ahead of the Panchayat elections. There were reports that the party was witnessing infightings and lack of coordination among the state BJP members. Roy is an ideal man to resovle these issues as he has done in the past for Banerjee. If Roy leaves then it will be a big blow to BJP.

Recently, former Rajya Sabha member of the BJP, Chandan Mitra had joined the TMC.