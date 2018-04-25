Big blow for Azam Khan, FIR filed against him in UP Jal Nigam recruitment scam. (Image: ANI)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh’s police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and four others in connection with Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam recruitment scam, reported news agency ANI. Responding to the complaint filed by the Special Investigation Team, Samajwadi Party leader said that there are no corruption charges against him and others. Lashing out at Yogi Adityanath government, he said that the intention of FIR is to harass him. “I had provided them jobs. There are no corruption charges on me or others. Those who have lied should answer to the society. If the intention is to harass us then so be it,” Azam Khan told ANI.

Earlier this year, the former UP minister told SIT that he had no role in the recruitment scam.

According to reports, after the discovery of the scam, the Allahabad High court had directed the state government to probe the irregularities. The government handed the case to a Special Investigation team. The recruitment to the Jal Nigam was started in November 2016 to fill the various posts such as civil, electrical, mechanical, computer science, electronics and communication. The entire process was concluded within two months i.e in January 2017. The state government had so far terminated the services of a total of 122 Assistant Engineers in the state, found to be involved in the case. In the scam, there were allegations of irregularities and corruption on a large scale.

The Jal Nigam was set up in the year 1975 to create a water distribution and sewage network across different cities of the state.