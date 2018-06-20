Big battle: BJP guns for Rahul Gandhi as Rohit Venmula’s mother accepts getting money from IUML

Late Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday sought apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi over Rohith Vemula episode. The BJP accused the Opposition of deceiving and exploiting the sentiments of the mother of scholar Rohith Vemula, whose suicide in 2016 had turned into a major political row, for petty gains.

A recent report cited Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula accusing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Kerala-based party, of not giving her Rs 20 lakh to attend political rallies where false allegations against the BJP were levelled. Vemula’s mother was also quoted as saying that IUML had sent two cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh, out of which one had bounced.

On Wednesday, Radhika Vemula confirmed to ANI that she was offered money by IUML, and that one of the cheques had bounced, but she wasn’t used by IUML for political gain. “It’s true that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) promised to provide me with money, but they haven’t used me for political gains. It was my wish to speak against PM Modi and if needed I will speak again in any of their meeting,” Radhika Vemula told ANI.

“Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) sent us two cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh out of which one has bounced. We informed them & they said they will directly provide us money so that we can buy a house,” she added.

In reaction to the revelation, the BJP, which was on the back foot in the wake of Rohit Vemula suicide in 2016, has mounted a scathing attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

“I was anxious after reading Rohith Vemula’s mother’s statement. Till when some opposition parties will continue politics over it? The family is not financially stable & fake assurance of money was provided to a distressed mother for political purposes,” ANI quoted Union minister Piyush Goyal as saying at a press conference today.

“Indian Union Muslim League made fake promises to provide them Rs 20 lakh & asked them (Rohith Vemula’s family) to address their rallies and misrepresent the unfortunate incident & then not completed that promise. This is condemnable,” Goyal said.

Goyal further said that Rahul Gandhi had also shared stage with Rohit Vemula’s mother and it should be found out what allurements Congress had offered. “I received info that even Congress President took them (Vemula’s family) to stages and asked them to make statements. It should be exposed what was the intention behind it and what was offered. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for doing petty politics on pillar of lies,” Goyal said.

“The statements of Rohith Vemula’s mother are all before us, I believe there was an effort made to pressurise the mother to retract from what she had said, probably again on the pretext of giving her some money,” he added.

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao alleged: “We have got the information that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has given 15 lakh to Rohith Vemula’s family and on these terms, his brother was to be converted into Islam.”

Rohith Vemula was a PhD scholar at University of Hyderabad. He committed suicide in the campus on January 17, 2016.