Big announcement by Kamal Haasan: Tamil superstar to contest Lok Sabha polls, open to alliance with like-minded parties

Kamal Haasan party

South superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday declared that he will contest the upcoming general elections. Speaking to reporters, Haasan said that the party’s preparations for next year’s parliamentary elections are underway and it will definitely have an impact on the overall result.

“I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

When asked about possibilities of forming an alliance with other parties, Haasan said that he can’t reveal it now but added that he would welcome an alliance with like minded parties.

“We will not ally with any party which is desperate change the DNA of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Haasan had floated Makkal Needhi Maiam in February earlier this year. He had also unveiled the party’s flag that, according to him, represents co-operation between the southern states.

Earlier this week, the MNM founder had said that his party has already started preparing for the general election. Haasan who has been touring Tamil Nadu as part of his efforts to strengthen his newly floated party is likely to field candidates in the bypolls to 20 assembly seats.