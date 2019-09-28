Big admission in Narada sting case! TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar admits she took money from Mathew Samuel

The CBI had recorded voice samples of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar earlier this month.

Narada sting case: TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Saturday admitted that she had taken money from Mathew Samuel, the journalist who had carried out a sting operation five years ago in which several politicians were shown accepting cash bribes in exchange for providing favours to a private firm. She, however, said that the donation was for election expenses and that was declared to the Election Commission.

“I accept that I had taken donations from Mathew Samuel, I have receipts too. All political parties accept donations to fight elections. I have taken money as a donation for election and have declared it to Election Commission,” ANI quoted the TMC leader as saying. Dastidar is among the 12 top TMC leaders who are facing CBI probe in the sting operation which was conducted in 2014.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the CBI had recorded voice samples of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. According to PTI, the TMC legislator had gone to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in central Kolkata and got her voice samples recorded. The investigating agency has registered cases against Saugata Roy, Firhad Hakim, Aparupa Poddar, Suvendu Adhikari, Sultan Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Mukul Roy.

Mukul Roy, now a BJP leader, today appeared before the CBI which had called him for questioning in connection with the case. PTI citing sources said that Roy reached the CBI office at around 2.15 pm. This week on Thursday, the agency arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza in the sting scandal, the first apprehension in the case since the tapes surfaced.