Big achievement! NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari tops again, this time Bihar Board

Kalpana Kumari, who stunned everyone after emerging as the topper of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination, has again secured the first rank. And, this time in the Bihar board class 12 examination, Kalpana has secured the first rank in the science stream. Bihar board declared its result on June 6. She scored 434 marks out of 500 and was declared science topper of the state.

Earlier, Kalpana scored the highest marks in NEET 2018 which was held across the nation to select students for undergraduate medical and dental courses for government and private medical and dental colleges. She scored a percentile of 99.99 in NEET 2018, according to the Central Board of Security Education (CBSE). She secured 171 marks out of 180 in physics, while she scored 160 in chemistry. Kalpana further scored full marks of 360 out of 360 in biology, which combined botany and zoology. Overall she scored 691 marks out of 720 in NEET result 2018 which took the percentile to 99.99. Kalpana who hails from Bihar was trained for the exam in Delhi and obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018.

A total of 12.07 lakh students appeared for the class 12 examination. In the science stream, 45 per cent passed while in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed and in the arts stream, 42 per cent students have passed. The top three rank holders in the science stream are Kalpana Kumari, Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma. In the commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha from Muzaffarpur became secured 434 marks. In the arts stream, Kusum Kri from Jamui got top position with 424 marks.

Bihar Government has announced scholarship scheme for class 12th toppers. Top 5 students will be awarded Rs. 1500 per month for the duration of their graduation degree.

The results are available at official website of Bihar Board of Secondary Education, biharboard.nic.in.