‘Big achievement’: BJP’s swipe at Congress after Ashok Gehlot lauds Priyanka Gandhi for fielding candidates on 403 seats in UP

The BJP has taken a sharp jibe on Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her praises by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who said that fielding candidates on all 403 Assembly seats in the state was not a “small achievement”.

“Ashok Gehlot said in praise of Priyanka Ji “Priyanka Vadra found 403 Congress candidates in Uttar Pradesh… is this a small achievement?” Congratulations Priyanka Ji… for such a big achievement!” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a tweet in which he posted the video of Gehlot making the statement.

This comes after the Congress suffered yet another poll debacle in the politically crucial state where the party could garner just 2 per cent votes and two seats. The BJP-led NDA retained power bagging 273 seats while the Samajwadi Party-led alliance remained a distant second with 125 seats.

The high-voltage campaign by the parties in Uttar Pradesh witnessed Priyanka Gandhi addressing the maximum 209 rallies and roadshows, followed by 203 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Tuesday asked chiefs of its Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur units to resign amid continued rumblings in the party following its abject loss in the assembly elections in these states.

The sabre rattling in the Congress, meanwhile, intensified as Gandhi family loyalists lashed out at their colleague Kapil Sibal for his remarks that the Gandhis should step aside and pave the way for some other leader at the helm, accusing him of speaking the language of the BJP and the RSS.

The axe fell on the Congress’s satraps, including its Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu, two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) brainstormed about the reasons for the party’s debacle in the latest round of state assembly polls. The Congress failed to wrest the four BJP-ruled states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).