Bid to terrorise Amethi: Smriti Irani promises capital punishment for killers of Surendra Singh

By:
Published: May 27, 2019 1:28:52 PM

Surendra Singh had worked relentlessly for BJP leader Smriti Irani's victory in Amethi. On Saturday night, he was sleeping outside his home in Barauliya village when he was shot dead.

Surendra Singh murder, Smriti IraniBJP MP Smriti Irani shoulders to the mortal remains of former village head (pradhan) Surendra Singh, during his funeral at his village in Amethi. (PTI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amethi MP Smriti Irani has asked her party workers to exercise restraint after her close aide Surendra Singh was shot dead on Saturday night when he was asleep outside his house at Baraulia village in the constituency. Irani along with other BJP members rushed to Amethi when she was informed of Singh’s murder. While promising action against those involved in the murder, she said that he was killed so that Amethi could be “terrorised, disintegrated and made to bow down”.

Irani also questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remark after he lost the seat to her on May 23. “On (May) 23, I was given a message that ‘take care of Amethi with love’. To the person who gave me the message, I would like to say that I have received the message loud and clear,” she said.

“Surendra Singh was killed so that Amethi could be ‘terrorised, disintegrated and bow down’. But now development will reach every household of Amethi in the memory of Surendra Singh,” the BJP MP said.

In his message for Irani after losing his family bastion to Irani, Rahul had asked his BJP rival “to take care of Amethi with love”.

Singh had worked relentlessly for Irani’s victory in Amethi. On Saturday night, he was sleeping outside his home in Barauliya village when he was shot dead. The bullet pierced his head and Singh died on the spot. Singh had served as the pradhan of the village. According to his family, Singh (50) was killed by Congress’ local workers who had old enmity with him.

Irani and scores of BJP workers on Sunday also participated in his cremation. She was also seen carrying the bier on her shoulders. Irani later spoke to the family members of the deceased party worker and promised to take care of the family and bring the culprits of the crime to book. Irani also said that if needed, she will approach the Supreme Court to ensure Singh’s killers are awarded capital punishment.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed by the police. The document has five names and mentions other unidentified villagers. The police have so far detained ten persons in connection with the murder and interrogation is underway to trace further links.

In the just-concluded general elections, BJP’s Irani defeated three-time local MP Rahul Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

