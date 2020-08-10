‘Bicycle in 2022’: With new slogan and clarion call, Akhilesh Yadav hits ground running for UP elections

Akhilesh Yadav has coined a new slogan — ‘baaees mein bicycle’ (bicycle in 2022) to enthuse the Samajwadi Party ground workers ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

The Samajwadi Party has asked its workers to pull up their socks for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav coining a new slogan to enthuse the party ground workers and asking them to reach out to the public highlighting the schemes and good works of the party’s government.

The new slogan coined by Akhilesh reads – ‘baaees mein bicycle’ (bicycle in 2022) with an eye on the 2022 elections. Bicycle is also the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

The slogan was released on Sunday by Akhilesh Yadav on the anniversary of the 1942 August Kranti. The new slogan also figured in a 12-page booklet titled “August Kranti ki Samajwadi Disha 22 mein bicycle.”

Akhilesh asked workers and supporters to leave no stone unturned to ensure the party’s return to power in 2022.



“On the lines of 1942 August Kranti movement during the freedom struggle, Samajwadi Party through ideological movement in 2022 is going to realise the dream of the freedom struggle. We should not leave any stone unturned for 2022. The ‘udghosh’ (clarion call) will be ‘samajwadi sarkaar kaa kaam, janata ke naam’ (SP govt work dedicated to people),” Akhilesh said in a 12-page communication, circulated among party workers.

“Socialists played a leading role in August Kranti and JP Movement. Today, the Samajwadis (socialists) will unite to play their role for defending the values of the Constitution,” the former CM said.

Akhilesh also accused the ruling BJP of embarking upon a destructive path and said that “it is a clash of ideologies”.

“On one side, there is a democracy, while on the other side, there is a mentality to show that one is above all. We have to decide, where we have to go,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav headed the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh from March 2012 to March 2017. Ahead of the 2017 assembly polls, the SP had forged an alliance with the Congress. The alliance, however, won just 54 seats in the 403-member House.