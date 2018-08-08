Bhutan’s Druk Airlines to commence new flight from Guwahati to Paro from September 1: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said Bhutan’s Druk Airlines will commence a new flight connecting Guwahati and Paro via Singapore from September 1.

“Consequent upon the recent bilateral talks with Bhutan, the Druk Airlines will start its flight operations between Guwahati and Paro via Singapore from September 1,” Sonowal said at an event here.

He, however, did not share further detail.

“The Act East Policy announced by the Centre has also peeped to make Assam the gateway to ASEAN countries. Under such scenario, students of the state can reap rich dividends by empowering themselves through available opportunities given by the system of education in the state,” Sonowal said.

On August 2, Bhutan Consul General Phub Tshering met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi discussed about the flight operations issue, apart from other things related to bilateral

interests like trade, commerce and tourism.

Mukhi had requested increasing the frequency of flight from Guwahati to Paro connecting Singapore.

On August 5, Mukhi had informed that he had discussions with the Bangladesh President during his visit here and informed about plans to start a flight from Dhaka to Guwahati.

Under the Udaan scheme, 92 new flights have been sanctioned for North East, out of which around 10 have already started operations and all North East capitals will be

directly connected with Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati.