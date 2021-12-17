  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear “His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo”.

Written By PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo source: IE)

Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country’s National Day. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear “His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo”.

“HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.“Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person,” the Prime Minister’s Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook. He wished his countrymen on the National Day of Bhutan.

