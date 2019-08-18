Harayana: Bhupinder Hooda’s ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’ in Rohtak today, to announce future plan

Bhupinder Hooda’s ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’ in Rohtak today

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda will hold ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’ at his home turf Rohtak on Sunday. The rally is projected by Hooda’s supporters as a show of strength and a wake-up call to the party high command to acknowledge his stature just ahead of assembly polls in the state.

The rally will be keenly watched as it comes amid speculation of parting ways with the Congress and floating a new political party or joining hands with another national party, a report in The Indian Express said. No senior Congress leader has been invited for today’s rally and therefore it led to speculation that Hooda may think of charting a new political course.

Although Hooda had vehemently denied such speculation, leaders of his camp had been throwing hints suggesting that something is brewing. Hooda is a prominent Jat face of Haryana. He and Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, a Dalit, are at the loggerheads ever since Ashok was appointed as the president Haryana Congress Pradesh Committee in February 2014. Ashok is considered close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Hooda has been demanding from the party leadership to rejig the state unit ahead of the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is all set to begin a 2,100-km rath yatra covering the length and breadth of Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections slated for October this year.

While the BJP wants to increase its 2014 tally of 47 seats to over 75 in the 90-member House in Haryana, the elections may turn into a battle of survival for the Congress in the northern state. The party is already struggling to regain its lost ground ever since it lost the general elections in 2014. In the general elections held this year, the Congress couldn’t open its account as it lost all 10 parliamentary seats to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2014, the BJP had won seven of the eight seats it contested, while the INLD had won two and Congress one.