Bhupinder Hooda to dump Congress? Party veteran to meet supporters today, decision on new party likely

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is said to be miffed with the Congress leadership. (File Photo)

Bhupinder Singh Hooda forming new party? Miffed over the reluctance of the party’s central leadership to project him as the chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is said to be contemplating formation of a new party. Hooda is scheduled to meet his supporters in New Delhi today. Speculations are rife that the veteran leader may take a decision on whether to remain with the Congress or walk out of it.

Assembly elections in Haryana are due later this year and the Congress, which is already battling numerous issues including that of leadership, would be hoping that Hooda refrains from giving it a fresh headache. While Congress is grappling with leadership issues, the BJP, on the other hand, has already entered into the election mode with CM Manohar Lal Khattar launching 22-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to galvanise workers and woo the voters as well.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been upset with the Congress since long over the party high command’s reluctance to act on his demand for removal of present Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar from the post. His gripe became apparent during a rally in Rohtak last month when Hooda issued an ultimatum to the party demanding that he be named as the CM face for the state elections. He also took the opportunity to unilaterally announce his candidature for the CM’s post, “with or without the Congress”, and went on to articulate a slew of post-poll promises if he is elected Chief Minister.

A few days ago, Hooda along with senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. However, it was unclear whether the meeting helped in pacifying Hooda. Insiders say that the Congress leadership is not happy with Hooda’s pressure tactics.

“When the government does something right, I always support it. Many of my colleagues opposed the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. They have lost their way. It is not the same Congress as it used to be,” Hooda had said addressing the ‘Parivartan Maha Rally’.

His recent support to the Modi government over the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has also not gone down well with the Congress leadership. The main opposition party has been critical of the government’s Kashmir move with former president Rahul Gandhi slamming the ruling BJP for suppressing the voice of people of the Valley. Last month, Rahul Gandhi had also tried to visit Jammu and Kashmir along with members of several opposition parties. However, the delegation was made to return to New Delhi from Srinagar airport.